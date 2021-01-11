PwC Can't Avoid Tobacco Co.'s $800M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 4:23 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court on Monday rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers' bid to block an $800 million negligence lawsuit brought by a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, rejecting the auditing giant's argument that earlier litigation involving the same issues barred the current lawsuit. An attempt by PricewaterhouseCoopers to block an $800 million negligence lawsuit has been thrown out by the Court of Appeal in London. (iStock) The Court of Appeal said the lower court was right to find in November 2019 that BTI 2014 LLC's case accusing the auditor of giving bad advice to a company embroiled in an expensive environmental cleanup was "sufficiently...

