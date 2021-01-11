GIP Bests Competitors With $4.6B Bid For Signature Aviation

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:33 PM EST) -- Global Infrastructure Partners, guided by Linklaters, has agreed to buy Slaughter and May-advised Signature Aviation for nearly $4.63 billion in a transaction that usurps an offer Blackstone Group made for the U.K. aviation service provider last week, the companies said Monday. Under the terms of the transaction, GIP will take private Signature Aviation for $5.50 per share in cash, or a total deal value of about $4.626 billion, according to a statement. That represents a premium of 63% to the average Signature Aviation share price over the three months prior to Dec. 16. GIP believes that Signature Aviation, which operates more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS