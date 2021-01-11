Gov't Delays 'Whiplash' Justice Reforms For 4th Time

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 2:37 PM GMT) -- The British government said Monday it would delay for a fourth time the implementation of its controversial reforms to the way claims for automotive "whiplash" injuries are handled by the courts, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland said in a written statement that the changes outlined in the Civil Liability Act will now be introduced in May, a month later than the revised deadline of April. The act will mean that people seeking injury compensation from insurers for minor neck injuries sustained as a result of traffic accidents will no longer be able...

