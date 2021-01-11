PTAB Axes LED Patent Involved In Suits Against GE, Others

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has struck down part of an LED patent involved in a lighting company's sprawling patent battle against General Electric Co., the successor company to Philips Lighting NV, and competitors across the globe. In a final written decision issued Friday, the PTAB found that several claims in Lighting Science Group Corp.'s patent were invalid for being obvious or anticipated due to earlier prior art known as Shimizu, along with other prior art. Notably, the board found that Shimizu, which covers an LED apparatus that uses a "card-type LED illumination source on which multiple LEDs are mounted,"...

