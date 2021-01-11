Fla. Law Firm Fights Colo. Co. Over Name

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Florida-based law firm Advisor Law PLLC hit the same-named Colorado-based company AdvisorLaw LLC with a trademark infringement suit in Florida federal court on Friday, arguing that the Colorado company is illegally using its name and lied when it obtained a trademark for AdvisorLaw. Because both the plaintiff and defendant work with clients across the U.S., the Florida-based law firm said at least one man called the law firm and confused it with the Colorado-based company, which is not a law firm, according to the complaint. The plaintiff has used the name since creating the boutique law firm in March 2010 to...

