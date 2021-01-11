Supreme Court Won't Hear 'Inside Out' Copyright Case

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 12:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a copyright case filed against Walt Disney over Pixar's animated hit "Inside Out," denying a petition that urged the justices to weigh in on how fictional characters are protected. The justices denied certiorari to Denise Daniels, a child development specialist who sued Disney and Pixar on accusations that the movie stole its central characters from her "Moodsters," a series of anthropomorphized emotions. Daniels argued there was legal "chaos" over when characters themselves deserve standalone copyright protection. Disney said there was no need for the justices to take the case, and that Daniels'...

