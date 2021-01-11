Justices Won't Hear Case On Abortion Protester Buffer Zone

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:32 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Third Circuit decision that the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, may enforce a 15-foot distance between an abortion clinic and protesters as long as it allows "sidewalk counseling" within the buffer zone. The justices denied a petition by a group of pro-life activists who sought to overturn the Third Circuit's October 2019 ruling that the city may bar people who "congregate, patrol, picket or demonstrate" within the buffer zone, but cannot interfere with activists who engage in calm conversation at a normal volume inside the buffer. The activists claimed the ordinance infringed...

