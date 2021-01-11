Justices Won't Touch Muslim Flight Attendant's Bias Case

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear a suit brought by an ExpressJet flight attendant who said she was fired because her Muslim faith prohibited her from serving alcohol, despite her argument that there's confusion about whether civil rights cases like hers belong in federal court. The nation's highest court issued an order denying Charee Stanley's October petition for certiorari, leaving intact the Sixth Circuit's April ruling that the Railway Labor Act, which sends claims by air and rail workers to arbitration, trumped her Title VII case. The courts, Stanley said in her petition, are "expressly divided" and in a...

