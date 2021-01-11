High Court Won't Take Up SEC In-House Judges Debate

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 11:29 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would not take up another challenge to the constitutionality of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission administrative law judges, rejecting a case from a former investment adviser who argued he shouldn't have to run the agency's in-house enforcement gauntlet before his constitutional claims can be heard in federal court. The high court denied a certiorari petition from Christopher M. Gibson, whom the SEC accused in 2014 of front-running a client's funds. Gibson, whose appeal bid was backed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a small-government group, had argued the SEC's in-house judges are unconstitutionally shielded...

