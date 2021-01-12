Free Speech Case Turns Justices' Focus To Nominal Damages

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices peppered attorneys with questions, including about a Taylor Swift lawsuit, on Tuesday as they weighed whether two former students' claims for "nominal damages" provide enough fuel to keep their free speech suit going against Georgia Gwinnett College after the school changed its contested policies. The case, which was argued before the high court via phone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, does not directly address whether the state-run college violated Chike Uzuegbunam's and Joseph Bradford's constitutional rights by preventing them from speaking on campus about their Christian faith, but whether their claims became moot when the school changed...

