NLRB OKs $200K Deal In Case Against Puerto Rican Auto Co.

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Puerto Rican auto parts company has agreed to pay more than $200,000 in back pay and rehire laid off union workers to resolve a complaint alleging it violated federal labor law, according to a National Labor Relations Board decision approving a settlement agreement. A three-member panel of the NLRB issued a decision Friday to formalize the settlement agreement Empresas Velazquez Inc. and its affiliate Euro-Japon Auto Supply Inc. reached in November with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the NLRB general counsel. In addition to the $205,000 in back pay and the agreement to rehire the workers,...

