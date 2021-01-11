Withers Hires Labor Law Veteran For Employment Practice

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Withers Bergman LLP has tapped a veteran employment lawyer to serve as a partner in the firm's employment practice, with a focus on representing senior executives and corporations. Laura Watanabe, a founding partner at The Watanabe Law Firm LLC, specializes in litigation, arbitration and compliance with labor laws, and she has represented management and executives as well as workers. "The synergies between the firm's office locations and my experience, the firm's focus on individuals and private capital, and on emerging businesses are such fantastic fits for me," Watanabe said in a statement. "I plan to build on Withers' substantial capabilities in...

