Cooper Levenson Names 4 New Partners In NJ

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- Shareholders at Cooper Levenson PA have promoted four New Jersey attorneys to partner in their respective practices spanning commercial litigation, tax law and land use. The new partners are Cynthia N. Grob, Erika-Leigh Kelley, Yolanda N. Melville and Jarad K. Stiles. They were elected by the shareholders on Dec. 23. "These attorneys have proven themselves in terms of their professionalism, their expertise, and their dedication," Cooper Levenson CEO Lloyd D. Levenson said in a statement last week. Kelley, who is based in Atlantic City, practices in the firm's commercial and estate litigation groups, with a specialty in representing executors, trustees, heirs...

