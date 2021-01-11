Trio Ordered To Pay $9.2M In 'Frack Master' Fraud Scheme

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Three people accused of helping self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner pull off an alleged $80 million securities fraud scheme have been ordered to pay over $9.2 million in civil penalties, disgorgement and interest. The trio — Dustin Michael Miller Rodriguez, Parker R. Hallam and Beth C. Handkins — were ordered Friday to pay back millions they allegedly received in profits from the scheme and pay a total of $4.2 million in civil penalties. Hallam, accused in part of spreading false information to investors, was the only defendant of the three to object to the SEC's bid for disgorgement and penalties....

