US Sanctions Ukrainians Connected To Election Influence

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions Monday against seven individuals it identified as affiliates of Andrii Derkach, a pro-Russia Ukrainian lawmaker whom the department previously accused of being an "active Russian agent." Treasury said that the sanctions stem from the efforts of Derkach and his associates to interfere with and undermine the 2020 U.S. presidential election. "Russian disinformation campaigns targeting American citizens are a threat to our democracy," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press release. "The United States will continue to aggressively defend the integrity of our election systems and processes." Former Ukrainian officials Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr...

