Supreme Court Urged To Hear Copyright Case Against H&M

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- Fashion company Unicolors Inc. wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review the unraveling of its win in a suit claiming H&M stole a copyright-protected design, saying the challenged decision has "made it easier" for copyright registrations to be voided. Unicolors petitioned the justices to hear a challenge to a May Ninth Circuit finding that a trial court that handled the case had made a mistake when it determined that Unicolors' copyright application didn't have any inaccuracies. That Ninth Circuit decision "made it easier for courts to invalidate copyright owner's registrations," Unicolors said, adding that the Prioritizing Resources and Organization for Intellectual...

