China Denounces US' Scrapped Taiwan Diplomacy Rules

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- China condemned the Trump administration's decision to lift restrictions governing how American diplomats interact with Taiwanese officials, cautioning Monday that the U.S. was "walking a dangerous path" in the Taiwan Strait. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's move voiding restrictions on how American officials handle diplomatic encounters with their Taiwanese counterparts was a violation of the "one-China principle," the official policy enshrining China as the sole sovereign over the Chinese people. "The Chinese people is firmly determined to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhao said. "We will never allow anyone or any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS