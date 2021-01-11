Weinstein Co. Gets OK For $6M Film License Settlement

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday approved a $6 million deal between bankrupt film studio The Weinstein Co., the company holding the rights to its movie library and Viacom to resolve disputes over the licensing of nearly 200 films. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath approved a global settlement that will allow Portfolio Funding Co. to stake a $5 million claim against TWC in the Chapter 11 to resolve breach-of-contract claims and receive $1 million from Viacom to resolve disputes over the licensing of a pair of Stephen King adaptations. The Weinstein Co. filed for Chapter 11 in March 2018 after media reports...

