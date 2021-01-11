DC Circ. Eyes Supreme Court Arb. Case In AT&T Workers' Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared divided Monday over whether the U.S. Supreme Court's looming decision in a case examining if arbitrability should be decided by a federal court or an arbitrator will ultimately also decide a separate dispute between AT&T Inc. and the Communication Workers of America over worker classification. Before the three-judge panel is the telecom giant's bid to affirm a D.C. federal judge's April order finding that an arbitration clause in a collective bargaining agreement did not apply to problems arising from new acquisitions. At issue in the case is whether former Time Warner employees should be classified within existing...

