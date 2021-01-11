New OFCCP Opinion Letter Delves Into Religious Bias At Work

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- Federal contractors can run afoul of anti-discrimination mandates by punishing employees for expressing controversial religious viewpoints during breaks or supporting potentially objectionable church-sponsored causes on their own time, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has said in a guidance letter that also addresses several other hypothetical scenarios. Friday's new opinion letter signed by OFCCP Director Craig Leen responded to an unidentified religious organization's request to clarify how far workplace legal protections go to safeguard workers' religious liberty, with Leen assessing a half-dozen hypothetical scenarios in which religious bias can occur. "Religious discrimination by contractors against applicants and employees, including the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS