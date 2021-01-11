State Dept. Reinstates Cuba As State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. has redesignated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, reimplementing strict sanctions on the country and opening it up to liability in U.S. courts for terrorism-related claims, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday. Pompeo said the designation would help deny Cuba resources it uses "to oppress its people at home" and counter other "malign behavior" including harboring U.S. fugitives and Colombian guerillas linked to killings in that country, as well its support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, whom the U.S. does not recognize as legitimate. "With this action, we will once again hold Cuba's government accountable and send...

