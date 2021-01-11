Calif. Pot Agency Consolidation Planned For This Year

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the state Legislature to fund plans to formally consolidate cannabis regulation under one agency, the Department of Cannabis Control, this year. The plan, which was initially proposed last January but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, would put all licensing for California's medical and recreational marijuana businesses under the new agency. Currently, licensing for different types of marijuana businesses is divided between the Bureau of Cannabis Control, the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The proposal, sent to the Legislature on Friday, would have the new consolidated agency...

