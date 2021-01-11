High Court Won't Weigh In On Cigna's $40M ERISA Suit Win

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review Cigna's Fifth Circuit win in an ERISA suit that accused the insurer of underpaying a Texas hospital by more than $40 million for insured patients' care, the justices said Monday. The high court's decision to pass over the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case arrived roughly four months after North Cypress Medical Center sought review of Cigna Healthcare's win. In the hospital's petition for review, it accused the Fifth Circuit of failing to consider a number of important factors when reviewing the legality of Cigna's refusal to pay for certain care rendered by North Cypress....

