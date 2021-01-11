Trump-Appointed Mass. US Atty Eyes Move To Private Practice

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said Monday he plans to travel the well-worn path from federal prosecutor to the defense bar early this year, and will likely step down before he is formally asked to do so by the incoming Biden administration. The Trump appointee, whose tenure has included the star-studded "Varsity Blues" college admissions prosecution and coincided with allegations of increased politicization at the U.S. Department of Justice, let it be known in an interview that he is currently seeking a job in the private sector in Boston and expects the search to "run its course" by February or early...

