Winstead Securities Co-Chair Jumps To Bressler

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- A former co-chair and shareholder of Winstead PC's securities practice group has jumped to Bressler Amery & Ross PC as a principal at its Dallas office, the firm announced Monday. John P. Kincade represents brokers and investors in securities and financial services litigation, according to Bressler Amery. He also counsels private and publicly traded companies in securities litigation. Donald R. Littlefield, Bressler Amery's managing principal in Dallas, told Law360 Kincade is highly regarded in the financial services industry and already shared clients with Bressler Amery. "A large portion of what we do is representing financial services companies and their employees, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS