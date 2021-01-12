AFL-CIO Readying Push To Pass PRO Act Labor Reforms

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- The AFL-CIO is preparing an aggressive lobbying campaign to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act after the Democrats secured last week's runoff Senate election wins in Georgia, the head of the labor federation said Tuesday. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said the results in Georgia, which provided the Democrats with control of both branches of Congress as well as the presidency, have given "newfound momentum" to organized labor's calls to pass the PRO Act, a sweeping labor law reform aimed at making it easier for workers to form unions and blocking employers from thwarting these rights. "It starts with a...

