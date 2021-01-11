Biden Taps 21 Attys For White House Counsel's Office

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that 21 attorneys with a mix of experience in the Obama administration, Congress and BigLaw will join his White House Counsel's Office. The additions include a number of officials who served in the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as lawyers with private sector experience at firms including WilmerHale, O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. The group also includes Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, general counsel of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, and Paige Herwig, who served as counselor to then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and is a former director of...

