Longtime Ill. House Speaker Suspends Leadership Bid

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- Illinois' longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan has suspended his campaign to again win the gavel he's held for decades, as some of his fellow Democrats and former supporters call for a leadership change in the wake of his implication in the $200 million Commonwealth Edison Co. bribery scandal. Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he is pausing his leadership bid, though he's not withdrawing from the race entirely. Madigan, the longest-serving state house speaker in the country, has held the job for all but two years since 1983. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) Madigan is not withdrawing from the race, he said in a statement Monday,...

