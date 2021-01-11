Rutgers Law Lands $3.5M Donation For New Scholar Program

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- Rutgers University announced Monday that it will use a faculty member's $3.5 million donation to launch a program dedicated to attracting high-achieving students to its law school in Camden, New Jersey. Rutgers University-Camden said the donation will be used to create the Rayman L. Solomon Scholars program, geared toward academically accomplished students. The university said the faculty member who made the donation wished to remain anonymous, and the gift represents the largest ever made for Rutgers University-Camden. Margaret Marsh, the interim chancellor of Rutgers-University Camden, told Law360 that the donor made the contribution in honor of colleague Ray Solomon, who previously...

