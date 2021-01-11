Pa. Republicans Sue Agency Over 'De Facto' Fracking Ban

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- The Delaware River Basin Commission's 11-year ban on fracking has unlawfully deprived Pennsylvania private residents and municipalities of millions of dollars in revenue, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. Pennsylvania's Republican Senate caucus says the multistate agency's moratorium on natural gas drilling of the 13,539-square-mile watershed without compensating landowners is a violation of the Fifth Amendment's Takings Clause. Part of the Marcellus Shale formation is in the basin, but homeowners are prevented by the ban from collecting impact fees or leasing property to extractors, the complaint says. The 28-member Senate Republican caucus filed the suit in the U.S. District Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS