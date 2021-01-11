11th Circ. Won't Revive White Tax Appraiser's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-area county tax appraiser was fired for doing a poor job and creating a hostile work environment, not because he was white, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday, affirming the dismissal of his retaliation claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The federal appellate court said David W. Fitzgibbon, a former chief tax appraiser for Fulton County, failed to prove his September 2016 termination was based on reverse race discrimination. Fitzgibbon claimed he was wrongly fired for sending an August 2016 email to the county, alleging race discrimination over its investigation into complaints that he and the only other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS