Joel Katz Exits Greenberg A Year After Sex Harassment Claim

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP said Monday that Joel Katz, the founding chairman of its media and entertainment practice and founding shareholder in Atlanta, has resigned after nearly 23 years at the firm — and a year after the ousted head of the organization behind the Grammy Awards accused him of sexual harassment. In a short statement to Law360, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum confirmed that the entertainment law powerhouse, by mutual understanding, resigned from the firm as of Dec. 31, and he thanked Katz "for his contributions over the years." "Our global entertainment practice remains strong, diverse and among the...

