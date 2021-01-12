Pa. Hits Construction Co. Owners With Misclassification Charges

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania construction company's owners and operators are facing charges for misclassifying workers as independent contractors to get around employee requirements and protections, the state attorney general and Delaware County district attorney said. State and county and prosecutors said in a statement Monday that they had charged four people affiliated with G&R Drywall and Framing LLC with multiple counts of workplace misclassification, making false statements, theft, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and related charges. "Today's prosecutions send a clear message — misclassification will have real consequences in Pennsylvania," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in the statement. "We cannot tolerate...

