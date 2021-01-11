Winemaker Says Anheuser-Busch Breached 'Stella' TM Deal

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- San Antonio Winery filed suit Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking a declaration that its "Stella Rosa" brand of low alcohol volume wine does not infringe Anheuser-Busch InBev's "Stella Artois" beer trademarks and that the beer giant breached a co-existence agreement by suggesting otherwise. The winemaker said it reached the agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2013 over its Stella Rosa brand, which is a bubbly wine with a lower alcohol volume it began selling in the early 2000s. The agreement only prohibited San Antonio Winery from marketing beer under the Stella Rosa brand, but Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev SA in...

