Sports Leagues Risk Labor Unrest By Requiring Vaccines

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- Professional sports leagues may soon have to consider whether to require COVID-19 vaccines for players, an issue legal experts warn could lead to another labor fight, though both the leagues and players have an interest in limiting outbreaks that have been disrupting seasons despite safety protocols. Sports leagues have said they will not try to get the vaccine for their players and personnel before higher-risk populations receive it. But, presumably, vaccines will be available to the leagues sometime later this year, and they will want to get players vaccinated to combat outbreaks and their resulting disruptions. The question becomes how the...

