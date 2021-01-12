Fla. Private School Must Face Child's Gym Class Injury Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Florida state appellate court has revived a suit seeking to hold a private school liable for injuries suffered by a second grader who ran into a glass table during gym class, saying the trial judge improperly made factual determinations at the summary judgment stage of the case. Judge Scott Makar, writing for the panel Monday, said a jury should determine certain issues of fact in John and Helen Collias' case against Gateway Academy of Walton County Inc., including whether the table was an "open and obvious" hazard for which no duty to warn existed. "Given disputed facts about where the...

