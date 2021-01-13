Publisher Sued Over Stories Of Fraud In Vatican Property Deal

Law360, London (January 13, 2021, 5:58 PM GMT) -- An Italian financier has sued the publisher of an Italian newspaper for libel after it ran stories accusing him of orchestrating a €454 million ($550 million) property fraud when the Vatican bought the landmark Harrods department store building in London. Raffaele Mincione said in a High Court defamation claim against GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA that the publisher of La Repubblica has committed libel by publishing statements about his alleged role in the property scandal. The articles claimed that accounts belonging to the Pope and the Vatican, which had been set aside for charitable purposes, had been pillaged in the fraud. According to...

