Arkansas Furniture Co. Workers Win Cert. For OT Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- An Arkansas furniture and cabinet installation company's employees can move forward together with their claims that the company failed to pay overtime wages, after a federal judge in the state granted conditional collective certification Monday. In an opinion and order, U.S. District Judge P. K. Holmes III said a former employee of NEO Cabinet Inc. had sufficiently alleged that there was a common overtime issue among workers to meet the threshold for a conditional collective action. "Under the lenient standard applicable to this notice stage of certification, plaintiff has met her burden to demonstrate that she is similarly situated with other...

