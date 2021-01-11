DC's Wardman Hotel Checks Into Ch. 11 With $130M Debt

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia's pandemic-shuttered, Marriott-flagged Wardman Park Hotel checked into Chapter 11 in Delaware for a bankruptcy sale on Monday, reporting more than $130 million in debt and an inability to meet a court order for millions in Marriott-mandated investments. The 1,152-room hotel site, operated a hospitality hub since the Spanish Flu pandemic, shut down in early 2020 to comply with a D.C. COVID-19 emergency order. The shutdown followed more than a decade of flagging revenues and battling among its equity owners and Marriott Hotel Services Management Inc. In a court declaration filed on Monday, James D. Decker, independent manager...

