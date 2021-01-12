A DOJ Do-Over On Atty Exemption For Foreign Agent Registry

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice issued new guidance in recent days on the scope of attorney exemptions to a foreign lobbying disclosure requirement, just weeks after the agency withdrew a year-old advisory that took a stricter view on the same public relations issue. The revised interpretation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act also came just after the head of the DOJ's National Security Division, Adam Hickey, gave a speech in which he appeared to contradict some elements of the initial advisory. Brian Smith, a partner and government relations specialist at Covington & Burling LLP, said it was the first time that...

