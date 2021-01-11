Bakers' Union Cost Frito-Lay Worker His Severance, Suit Says

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- A Bakery, Confectionary & Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union local discriminated against and failed to represent a Frito-Lay Inc. worker by not showing him documents that would have convinced him to accept a severance package, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Kansas federal court. In the lawsuit against Bakery, Confectionary & Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 218, Anthony Hampton alleges the union sat on documents it received from Frito-Lay that showed two of his colleagues contradicted his recollection of a workplace spat that led to his firing, causing him to reject a severance package Frito-Lay offered....

