Jones Walker Snags Texas AG's Defense Attorney

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 12:29 PM EST) -- Jones Walker LLP has added a former Squire Patton Boggs LLP partner and onetime leader of his own law firm with more than three decades of experience representing white collar and criminal clients, including his current client Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dan Cogdell is now a partner at Jones Walker's litigation practice based out of the firm's Houston office, Jones Walker announced Jan. 6. Over his career, Cogdell has advised clients through more than 300 trials in 16 states, according to the firm. He started Cogdell Law Firm in Houston in 1988, briefly closed it while he was with Squire...

