New Curtis Partner Adds Bench Strength To Africa Practice

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- New-York headquartered Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP has welcomed a veteran attorney with decades of experience advising governments and financial institutions in Africa, according to the international firm. Kalidou Gadio joins Curtis as partner from Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP where, according to his biography, he headed the Los Angeles-based firm's Africa and Middle East and North Africa practices. During his overlapping tenure at the African Development Bank, where he spent eight years as general counsel, Gadio helped develop a new investment bank called Africa50. He has also advised African banks on compliance with international standards around money laundering and...

