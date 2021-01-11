Ala. Steel Plant Fights Rejection Of Duty Exemption Request

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- An Alabama steel plant accused the U.S. Department of Commerce of unfairly rejecting its requests to be exempted from the Trump administration's 25% steel tariffs, saying the agency's "boilerplate" denial ignored evidence that U.S. manufacturers couldn't meet its steel needs. AM/NS Calvert LLC, a joint venture between Luxembourg company ArcelorMittal SA and Japanese steel giant Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., filed the suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, seeking millions of dollars in tariffs paid on Mexican steel slabs after the government "unreasonably" rejected requests for duty relief. "Commerce failed entirely to address the record evidence...

