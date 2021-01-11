Trump Targets March-In Rights In Proposed Rule Change

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- With days left in office, the Trump administration is proposing to limit the government's ability to exercise its so-called "march-in rights" to override federally funded patented inventions on the basis of pricing alone, among other changes. In a notice published on Jan. 4 in the Federal Register, the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology said it was planning to make a series of changes to the Bayh-Dole Act, which in part lets the government take ownership of patents it helped fund or force companies to provide licenses for those patents. Notably, the NIST proposed blocking federal agencies...

