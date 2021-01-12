Security Firm Reaches Another EEOC Deal, Over Harassment

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- A security firm will pay $200,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming it let a male supervisor harass female subordinates, in a deal that won court approval less than a month after the company agreed to pay $1.6 million in a separate EEOC race bias suit. A Maryland federal judge approved the settlement Friday, bringing an end to a lawsuit alleging female security guards that worked for MVM Inc. at the Social Security Administration's Woodlawn campus in the Old Line State faced harassment since at least August 2014 and that one of the women was fired for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS