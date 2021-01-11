EEOC'S Final Conciliation Regulations Cleared For Liftoff

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday that it got the go-ahead from the White House to publish the final version of a rule revising the agency's pre-suit settlement process, less than a week after the commission approved it in a party-line vote. The final conciliation rule — which the commission's Republican majority approved by a 3-2 vote on Thursday — was cleared by the Office of Management and Budget and will soon be published in the Federal Register, according to a statement from the federal workplace bias watchdog. Pre-suit conciliation is an informal and confidential process in which the...

