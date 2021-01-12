Supreme Court Won't Hear Wine Investor's $29M Award Fight

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court has declined to take up a petition from a Chilean wine company investor, who in November asked the court to consider an Eleventh Circuit decision confirming a Chilean arbitral award against him with instructions to recalculate its value. Juan Carlos Celestino Coderch Mitjans' petition for certiorari, among dozens denied in a Supreme Court order list published Monday, argued that the Federal Arbitration Act bars U.S. courts from resolving an arbitration's outstanding merits issues. The petition stemmed from his long-running dispute with EGI-VSR LLC over a shareholders' agreement for wine company Viña San Rafael. A majority shareholder in the...

