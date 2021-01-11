LA's US Attorney Returns To Gibson Dunn Partnership

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, who left public service Friday, has returned to the partnership at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, the firm said Monday. Nicola Hanna, who for the past three years served as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, will co-chair Gibson Dunn's white collar defense and investigations practice group. He announced his departure from the U.S. Justice Department on Jan. 4, and his resignation was effective on Jan. 8. In a Monday statement, Ken Doran, Gibson Dunn's chairman and managing partner, called Hanna "an excellent lawyer and outstanding trial lawyer who has demonstrated...

