Reed Smith Nabs Freshfields Exec Compensation Partner

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP has added a former Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP attorney with more than a decade of experience to its corporate team in New York, bringing on a new executive compensation expert as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to complicate employers' C-suite agreements. The firm said Monday it had hired Kevin Kay from Freshfields, where he most recently served as counsel and worked for nearly four years. Kay was previously associate general counsel at the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal and an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP. "It was an opportunity I could not resist," Kay told Law360 on Wednesday,...

